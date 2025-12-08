COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony resumed Monday in the Brian Walshe murder trial.

Walshe, of Cohasset, is charged with murdering his wife in early 2023.

The first week ended with jurors seeing a photo of a blue and white carpet, folded in pieces and stained; the rug appeared to be the same rug Ana Walshe was seeing lounging on in another picture.

A forensic expert returned to the stand to kick off testimony Monday.

The jury doesn’t know that Walshe pleaded guilty already to lying to investigators and moving her body, but says he did not kill her.

The defense said Walshe found Ana unresponsive in bed and called it a sudden and unexplained death.

The judge expects at least two more weeks of evidence before the case goes to the jury.

