DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Clothes and tools allegedly stained with blood were presented to the jury in the Brian Walshe murder trial on Wednesday.

Walshe, accused of killing his wife Ana, last seen in early 2023, will return to court Thursday for the fourth day of testimony. Prosecutors say Walshe dismembered her body and tossed her remains into dumpsters around the region.

State police crime lab expert Davis Gould presented Items recovered from trash facilities during the police search into Ana’s disappearance, including a bathrobe and slippers soiled with what appeared to be blood and a hammer, hatchet, and hacksaw with red brown stains.

Defense attorney Larry Tipton questioned Gould about what his findings really prove.

“There’s no way you to be able to tell a jury with regards to this specific case, how exactly some of this red/brown stain or biological evidence actually came to be on any piece of evidence?” Tipton asked Gould, who said the defense attorney was correct.

Prosecutors claim Walshe killed his wife partially to cash in on her life insurance policies. Insurance broker Mark Selvaggi testified that he sold Ana two life insurance policies in 2021 worth more than $1 million with Brian Walshe as beneficiary.

The policies also listed Ana as in excellent health, which may cast doubt on the defense theory that she passed away from a “sudden unexpected death”.

Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

