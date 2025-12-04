DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Day four of testimony continued in the Brian Walshe murder trial on Thursday, with William Fastow, Ana Walshe’s lover, taking the stand.

Fastow sold Ana her Washington D.C. townhouse. The two had met through a mutual friend looking for a home in the D.C. area.

Prosecutors first asked Fastow to describe his relationship with the married mother of three.

“We quickly became close friends, then confidants, and before long we started an intimate relationship,” Fastow said.

At the time, Ana was still married to Brian Walshe at the time, who was still in Massachusetts with their children.

Fastow detailed how their relationship had evolved to traveling together on several occasions, including holidays and spending Christmas Eve together before she was killed. He said she was going through a separation and Ana detailed how she was going through family legal trouble.

Fastow said they also talked about their future and what it would look like. He said after New Years he received a call from Brian.

“He called me on January 4,” Fastow said.

“And did you answer that call?” Fastow was asked.

“I did not,” Fastow said. “I pushed the call to my voicemail.”

“Why did you do that?”

“I was in an intimate relationship with his wife, I had not heard from her for several days, and frankly, I was concerned that maybe he had found out and was calling to confront me,” Fastow said.

In the voicemail, Walshe said he reached out to anyone who knew Ana because she was missing. Prosecutors say Walshe dismembered her body and tossed her remains into dumpsters around the region.

During cross examination, Fastow was asked if there was ever any suspicion that he was having an affair with Ana, or if there were plans to tell Brian.

“As I said, there was no plan that I was aware of,” Fastow said.

Clothes and tools allegedly stained with blood were presented to the jury in the Brian Walshe murder trial on Wednesday.

Walshe, accused of killing his wife Ana, last seen in early 2023, will return to court Thursday for the fourth day of testimony. Prosecutors say Walshe dismembered her body and tossed her remains into dumpsters around the region.

State police crime lab expert Davis Gould presented Items recovered from trash facilities during the police search into Ana’s disappearance, including a bathrobe and slippers soiled with what appeared to be blood and a hammer, hatchet, and hacksaw with red brown stains.

Defense attorney Larry Tipton questioned Gould about what his findings really prove.

“There’s no way you to be able to tell a jury with regards to this specific case, how exactly some of this red/brown stain or biological evidence actually came to be on any piece of evidence?” Tipton asked Gould, who said the defense attorney was correct.

Prosecutors claim Walshe killed his wife partially to cash in on her life insurance policies. Insurance broker Mark Selvaggi testified that he sold Ana two life insurance policies in 2021 worth more than $1 million with Brian Walshe as beneficiary.

The policies also listed Ana as in excellent health, which may cast doubt on the defense theory that she passed away from a “sudden unexpected death”.

Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)