Testimony is resumed Tuesday in the closely-watched Karen Read murder trial, one day after a busy slate of court proceedings Monday.

Among other events, a Canton police lieutenant’s testimony led one of Read’s attorneys to raise concerns about how evidence was collected at the crime scene. Jurors also heard the 911 call for help that first brought emergency crews to the scene.

Read returned to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Tuesday morning shortly before 9 a.m. In the courtroom moments later, she was seen speaking with one of her attorneys before the judge and jury arrived.

Testimony soon got underway, with Read’s team picking up cross examination of Canton Police Sgt. Sean Goode.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, pleaded not guilty to several charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she killed O’Keefe, her then-boyfriend, by hitting him with her car during an argument and leaving him to die.

Read’s attorneys have claimed O’Keefe was beaten inside a home near the spot where his body was found. The defense has said Read is being framed and has alleged a coverup involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

After years of pre-trial proceedings and controversy, the prosecution and the defense in the Karen Read case delivered opening statements on Monday of last week.

The prosecution then started calling witnesses.

Prosecutors called three witnesses on Monday. The defense started cross examining Goode Monday afternoon.

Tuesday morning, attorney David Yannetti questioned Goode about topics including a police report which the defense believes was altered.

The defense’s allegations prompted a long sidebar, at one point, as Yannetti sought to enter two documents into evidence. The documents appeared to be different versions of a police report Goode filed.

Goode remained on the stand shortly before 10 a.m.

This is a developing story

