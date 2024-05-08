DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony from prosecution witnesses in the Karen Read murder trial will continue Wednesday.

Tuesday’s proceedings brought with it testimony from several Canton police officers and video of Read’s Lexus in the hours after her boyfriend died in Jan. 2022.

Read, 44, of Mansfield has pleaded not guilty to charges amid allegations from prosecutors that she killed her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die in a snowbank.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed.

