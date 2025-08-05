DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts State Police trooper Michael Proctor was expected to take the stand Tuesday in a case he helped investigate.

Proctor was the lead investigator in the case against Myles King, who is accused of shooting a man to death back in 2021.

Protesters greeted him with signs as he walked into Norfolk Superior Court Tuesday morning, but shortly later the judge in the case announced that witnesses would not be called until a later date.

King’s lawyers want the case dismissed because of issues with the investigation, including Proctor’s involvement.

They claim they’ve had trouble getting search warrants from Proctor. He was subpoenaed for a hearing last month but did not show due to a pre-planned holiday.

This all comes as Proctor appeals his dismissal from the force. In a hearing Monday before the state’s civil service commission, Proctor’s legal team argued they have not received all of the materials needed to properly appeal his firing. They plan to argue Proctor was punished more harshly than troopers with similar misconduct.

Proctor served as the lead investigator in the Karen Read case; he admitted during her first trial that he sent inappropriate and vulgar text messages about Read. Proctor was fired by the State Police Trial Board, who found him guilty of unsatisfactory performance and violating an alcohol policy.

The next hearing before the civil service commission was pushed to August 26.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)