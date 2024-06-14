DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony resumed in the Karen Read murder trial Friday after a lengthy delay that ended with a juror being dismissed.

One day after jurors heard expert testimony in the case, Cannone gathered first with lawyers near 9 a.m. Friday for a sidebar discussion.

A female juror was soon brought up to the bench to also speak with Cannone and was briefly seen on a Court TV pool camera. The photographer immediately panned down, but the juror was seen walking through the shot.

The court went into recess after the incident and Cannone returned to her chambers. When she returned she ordered the camera be shut off at least through Friday morning’s testimony.

Cannone spoke with the first juror and several other jurors before dismissing the juror who was seen on camera.

“There are good and sufficient reasons for that juror to be excused,” Cannone said. “They are personal to that juror.”

A new witness finally took the stand near 10:30 a.m. with a prominent empty seat in the front row of the jury box.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit Boston police officer John O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read and O’Keefe were dating when O’Keefe died.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case.

The latest jury dismissal on Friday comes after Cannone dismissed another juror for personal reasons on Wednesday. There are now 15 jurors remaining in the trial, with three jurors classified as alternates.

There will be no court on Wednesday of next week due to Juneteenth and the trial will have a half day next Friday to make way for a hearing in another case where Cannone is presiding.

Despite the upcoming time off, Cannone on Thursday afternoon said “we are actually on schedule.”

Defense attorney Alan Jackson said the prosecution should rest its case on Tuesday, citing an estimate from Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally.

It was not immediately clear how Friday morning’s delay would impact the trial schedule.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

