COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony in the Brian Walshe murder trial resumed on Tuesday.

The jury heard from forensic expert Matthew Sheehan on Tuesday after he began testimony on Monday.

Sheehan told the court how common household cleaning chemicals can affect a murder investigation.

“If it was thoroughly cleaned, I would imagine the test results would be negative,” Sheehan said.

“Does washing the walls impact your ability to find blood?” Sheehan was asked.

“Yes it does,” Sheehan responded.

“What type of cleaning materials would affect your ability to find blood or biological materials?” Sheehan was asked.

“Virtually any type of cleaning material,” Sheehan said. “Bleach, alcohol, ammonia, even water if it dilutes the sample to an extensive amount.”

The first week of testimony ended with jurors seeing a photo of a blue and white carpet, folded in pieces and stained. The rug appeared to be the same one Ana was seeing lounging on in another picture.

On Monday, the jury saw security video from a hardware store showing Brian Walshe buying buckets, a mop, rags, Clorox, and a hacksaw. It was one of multiple clips from several surveillance cameras prosecutors used to create a timeline of where Walshe was on January 1, 2023 when he told everyone his wife had left for Washington D.C.

Walshe, of Cohasset, is charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe in early 2023.

