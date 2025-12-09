COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony in the Brian Walshe murder trial resumes on Tuesday.

Walshe, of Cohasset, is charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe in early 2023.

The first week of testimony ended with jurors seeing a photo of a blue and white carpet, folded in pieces and stained. The rug appeared to be the same one Ana was seeing lounging on in another picture.

On Monday, the jury saw security video from a hardware store showing Brian Walshe buying buckets, a mop, rags, Clorox, and a hacksaw. It was one of multiple clips from several surveillance cameras prosecutors used to create a timeline of where Walshe was on January 1, 2023 when he told everyone his wife had left for Washington D.C.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)