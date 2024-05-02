DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony resumed Thursday in the Karen Read murder trial, with parties returning to Norfolk Superior Court for a new day of witness testimony.

Four days after testimony began on Monday, Canton Fire Dept Lt. Anthony Flematti returned to the witness stand shortly after 9 a.m.

Court proceedings are expected to continue until 1 p.m.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, has pleaded not guilty to several charges including second degree murder in connection with the death of her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, in Canton in January 2022.

Prosecutors have alleged Read killed O’Keefe, a 46-year-old Boston police officer, by hitting him with her car during an argument and leaving him to die in a snowbank outside the home of a fellow Boston officer.

After years of pretrial proceedings and controversy surrounding the case, jury selection got underway last week.

The prosecution and the defense delivered opening statements on Monday before the prosecution began calling witnesses.

Before Wednesday, jurors had already heard from O’Keefe’s brother, Paul; Paul’s wife, Erin; and a series of first responders who described the scene immediately after O’Keefe’s body was found.

Flematti first took the stand moments before court adjourned for the day on Tuesday.

There were no trial proceedings on Wednesday due to a “court day” in Massachusetts where children participate in field trips to courthouses.

Approached while leaving the courthouse on Thursday, Defense Attorney Alan Jackson said the defense team was “not concerned” about any of the prosecution’s witnesses to date.

“None of the Commonwealth’s witnesses are concerning us,” he said.

Read arrived in the courtroom in Dedham before testimony resumed Thursday. She was joined by her lawyers, family and supporters who were all dressed in pink. O’Keefe’s family soon also filed in.

The judge and jury entered the courtroom near 9:15 a.m.

