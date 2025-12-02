DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man charged with killing his wife Ana, who was last seen in early 2023, began on Monday.

In the prosecution’s opening statement, prosecutor Greg O’Connor outlined some of the evidence the state will lay out, including the trash bags they say Walshe threw out containing both members of the couple’s DNA and Walshe’s alleged Google searches from around the time of Ana’s disappearance.

O’Connor continued that Brian Walshe’s online searches show he plotted and planned his wife’s death.

“On January 1 at 11:28 a.m., it searched, “best way to dispose of body parts after a murder,” O’Connor said.

Defense attorney Larry Tipton painted a different picture of what happened the night Ana presumably died, saying she experienced “sudden unexplained death” after the couple went to bed on New Years Eve. Tipton said Walshe went down to their kitchen to clean dishes and returned to find Ana unresponsive.

Tipton said Walshe made the Google searches in question in a panic after Ana’s death, not thinking anyone would believe his story.

“You will hear evidence that it made no sense to him, but he nudged Ana. She didn’t respond and panicked,” said Tipton. “He nudged her again, he didn’t respond. He nudged her now in a frantic and panicked reaction to where she actually rolled off the bed.”

The lead investigator in the case, Cohasset Police Sergeant Harrison Schmidt was the first person to take the stand Monday. He is expected to be cross examined Tuesday.

