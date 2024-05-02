DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony is set to resume Thursday in the Karen Read murder trial.

Monday and Tuesday saw the first of the prosecution’s witnesses take the stand, including two Canton Police officers and Canton firefighter and paramedic, all of whom were on scene immediately after John O’Keefe’s body was found in the snow outside a Canton home in January 2022.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, has pleaded not guilty to several charges including second degree murder in connection with the death of O’Keefe, her boyfriend at the time.

Prosecutors have alleged Read killed O’Keefe, a 46-year-old Boston police officer, by hitting him with her car during an argument and leaving him to die in a snowbank outside the home of a fellow Boston officer.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, asserting O’Keefe was beaten inside the home of the fellow officer before being left outside. The defense has said a law enforcement cover up ensued involving numerous individuals and agencies.

Proceedings will be streaming live on whdh.com, the 7News app, and the 7News Facebook page.

Catching up on the trial? 7News veteran reporter Jonathan Hall is in court each day and provided recaps of day one and day two of the trial.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)