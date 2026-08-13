PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony will resume Thursday in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial.

Testimony on Wednesday brought Clancy to tears, leading to a recess after she put her head on the table in front of her and could be heard saying: “I can’t do this”.

At the time, an individual from the medical examiner’s office was testifying about the injuries to one of Clancy’s children.

Clancy admits she stranged her three children in January of 2023 at her Duxbury home.

Her defense argues she was overmedicated by doctors and experiencing postpartum psychosis and should not be held criminally responsible.

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