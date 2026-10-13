BOSTON (WHDH) - Testimony is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of Matthew Farwell, the former Stoughton police officer charged with grooming and killing Sandra Birchmore.

Farwell is on trial for allegedly killing Birchmore, 23, and her unborn child in 2021, when he feared their affair would become public.

Prosecutors said Farwell began a sexual relationship with Birchmore when she was 15 years old and part of the Stoughton Police Department’s Explorer’s Program.

They also said they have video evidence showing Farwell wearing a mask when visiting Birchmore’s Canton apartment the night she died.

Federal prosecutors want jurors in the trial to hear from three women who allegedly had affairs with Farwell. The judge barred discussion of extramarital affairs, but prosecutors said the defense opened the door, saying in a filing:

“The defendant’s opening statement made the special relevance of the extramarital affairs crystal clear. [Farwell’s attorney] told the jury, ‘Matthew Farwell is a man who had an affair’.”

Prosecutors said those three women are prepared to testify.

The prosecution’s witness list contains 67 names; the defense’s list has 97.

Testimony is set to begin Tuesday.

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