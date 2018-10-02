Testing at VA Hospital in Roxbury comes back positive for Legionnaire’s Disease

BOSTON (WHDH) - Administrators say testing at the VA Hospital in West Roxbury came back positive for Legionnaire’s Disease.

The bacteria was found in water in three spots there.

The hospital says the positive results had low levels of bacteria and all fixtures that are impacted have been removed.

The VA hospitals in Brockton and Jamaica Plain have been cleared.

One patient recently got sick and was treated.

