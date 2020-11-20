Testing site opens at Rhode Island baseball stadium

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A coronavirus testing site opened Friday in the parking lot of a Rhode Island baseball stadium.

The goal is to have the site at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket test about 500 people per day. The site is part of the state’s strategy of boosting testing to even those who are asymptomatic to battle a rising tide of COVID-19 cases. Appointments are required.

The site is a partnership between the state and New England AccuReference Medical Lab.

The testing process took about five minutes from check-in to swab on Friday, WJAR-TV reported. Results should be available within 24 hours.

McCoy was home to the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox for more than half a century, but the team is relocating to Worcester, Massachusetts, for the 2021 season.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)