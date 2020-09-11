Tewksbury armed robbery suspect released on bail

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of robbing a person at knifepoint in Tewksbury Friday morning was released on $500 bail.

Officers were called to Stadium Plaza on Main Street shortly after 11 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery and were told the female suspect fled on foot., according to a release issued by police.

Investigators were able to track a woman matching the victim’s description down in the parking lot of a Motel 6 and took 40-year-old Nicole Ellison into custody.

She is due to be arraigned at Lowell District Court on Monday.

