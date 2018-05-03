Tewksbury drug investigation nets 3 pounds of marijuana, $20,000

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Three people are facing drug charges after Tewksbury police officers conducting a motor vehicle stop found two men with more than two pounds of marijuana and crack cocaine, officials said.

Edgar Acosta, 30, of Tewksbury, and a Jose Suero, 32, of Chelmsford, were arrested Sunday after detectives conducting a motor vehicle stop found two pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine and $3,100 in cash in the car they were traveling in, Tewksbury Police Chief Timothy B. Sheehan said in a release.

Then, while executing a search warrant at an apartment on Archstone Avenue in connection with their arrest, police said officers found another 1.75 pounds of marijuana and $17,542 in cash. As a result of the search, Ingrid Acevedo, 24, of Tewksbury, was arrested on a charge of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute.

Acosta was arrested on charges of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, subsequent offense, possessing cocaine, subsequent offense, and conspiracy to violate drug laws. Suero was arrested on charges of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, possessing cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Both men were arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court and released on $2,500 cash bail.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)