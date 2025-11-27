TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Tewksbury is once again honoring the memory of their mother this holiday season by donating dozens of Thanksgiving meals to their neighbors in need.

Nellie Vieira says her mother Mina came to the United States from Portugual and loved the tradition of Thanksgiving because it brought family together for a celebratory meal. In her memory, her two daughters, Nellie and Filomena and granddaughter, Monica, created Meals in Memory of Mina five years ago.

“What if we could pick up just a couple of families to feed in memory of her so that they could be around the table like we’ve alway sbeen” Nellie told 7NEWS.

Many of the donated meals are provided to the nonprofit Pathways for Children, which CEO Eric Mitchell says makes a huge difference for families in need on the North Shore.

“We’re really fortunate that for the last few years the family has chosen to honor the memory of their loved one with our loved ones,” he said.

The family says they hope Meals in Memory of Mina continues to grow in the coming years.

“I hope in the years to come we continue to do this and have the support from our community,” Filomena said. “So that we can continue to increase the number of families.”

