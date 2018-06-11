Tewksbury fire scorches home, kills dog

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-alarm fire that raced through a home in Tewksbury overnight left the structure scorched and a family dog dead, officials said.

The fire, first reported after midnight on Herbert Street, was proceeded by a loud bang and sent smoke pouring out of the windows, residents said.

Although everyone who was inside was able to escape the blaze, fire officials said a dog perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

