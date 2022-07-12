TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man is expected to appear in Dorchester District Court Tuesday after police arrested him Monday for numerous violent offenses in Boston.

The 22-year-old man, Ron Bell, is being charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card (FID) and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Boston Police notified Tewksbury Police Monday that they obtained an arrest warrant for Bell, who was known to reside on Revere Road in Tewksbury.

An investigation revealed that Bell was at his residence at 22 Revere Road on Monday, so Tewksbury Police requested assistance from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team to serve the arrest warrant.

Officials said Bell eventually came out of the home after several attempts to talk with him and de-escalate the situation.

