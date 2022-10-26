TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police have arrested a man after a Tuesday night stabbing, they said.

Ricky Carl Stanichuk, 70, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Officers responded at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday to a Woodland Drive home for a report of an altercation. Upon an initial investigation, officers found a 47-year-old Tewksbury man suffering from stab wounds in his neck and arms. Tewksbury Fire EMS provided initial aid before he was brought by ambulance to an area hospital for his injuries.

Stanichuk was arrested after an investigation and transported by Tewksbury EMS ambulance to an area hospital. A 44-year-old Tewksbury woman received medical treatment at the scene and declined transport to a hospital.

Stanichuk was ordered held without bail at an arraignment.

