TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man is facing charges after police say steroids and an illegal firearm were found during a search of his home.

Local officers, with the help of a NEMLEC SWAT Team, carried out a search warrant at George R. Panagopoulos’s Crescent Street home Monday and found a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun unsecured in a bedroom closet, according to police. Panagopoulos does not have a license to possess firearms.

Investigators say they also found several packages of suboxone and several vials of various types of steroids elsewhere in the home.

Panagopoulos was arraigned in Lowell District Court on a slew of drug and weapons charges in addition to an assault and battery charge and ordered to be released on $2,500 bail.

Tewksbury police first began investigating Panagopoulos after getting word that he allegedly threatened another person on Sunday.

He has been ordered to have no contact with that person and is due back in court on January 12.

