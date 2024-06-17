LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man was arrested and charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl in her home in Lowell Friday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Trevor Bady, 21, was taken into police custody Monday, two days after Ahliana Dickey, 15, was found with apparent gunshot wounds, the DA’s office said. Police said Dickey had been in an abusive relationship with Bady.

On Friday, Dickey was scheduled to attend her eighth grade graduation, but when she did not appear, her family became concerned and tried to look for her, before going to her home, the DA’s office said.

At around 6:10 p.m., Dickey’s grandmother called police saying her granddaughter was “possibly deceased” inside her home on Lawrence Street, the office said.

Dickey was found on the floor of a bedroom with apparent gunshot wounds, investigators said. Multiple shell casings were also found at the scene, they said.

“Investigators learned that the victim had been in an abusive relationship with a man, later identified as Trevor Bady and that Bady had allegedly hit her and threatened her in the past,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Shortly after midnight Friday, Lowell police received a call from Dickey’s neighbor reporting hearing a fight outside on Lawrence Street, along with gunshots, the DA said. When officers arrived on scene, they did not find anyone.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood showed Dickey yelling for help shortly before midnight and then a man, allegedly identified as Bady, leaving Dickey’s home after midnight, the DA’s office said.

Police learned that Bady had taken an Uber to and from Dickey’s home before and after the shooting, investigators said. The driver reported he had a “suspicious passenger” and expressed concern, according to the DA’s office.

On Monday, police arrested Bady inside a Peabody home, the office said.

Bady was charged with murder, armed home invasion, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

He is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court. The shooting remains under investigation.

