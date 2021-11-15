SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man was arrested Monday on charges in connection with a bank robbery in Saugus.

Gary Lacey, 48, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Lynn District Court on charges including two counts of unarmed robbery, according to the Saugus Police Department.

Officers responding to a wireless alarm at the Eastern Bank on Broadway learned that Lacey had fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash after he allegedly passed a note to two tellers.

Lacey was later arrested in a parking lot at 400 Lynn Fells Parkway after police received a call about a suspicious man who was asking people for a ride.

Police noted that Lacey was not in possession of any weapons at the time of his arrest.

An investigation remains ongoing.

