Tewksbury man facing child pornography charges

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man was arraigned Thursday on child pornography charges, police say.

Officers responding to reports of a credit card fraud incident at the Market Basket on Main Street were redirected from their original task when they were alerted to a suspicious individual taking photos and videos of children, according to a release issued by Tewksbury police.

The individual was taken into custody and later identified as 49-year-old David Cronin.

As a result of an investigation, police say they found multiple photographs depicting child pornography.

Cronin was held overnight on $5,000 cash bail and arraigned at Lowell District Court.

No other information was made available.

