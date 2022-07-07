TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man is facing cocaine trafficking and methamphetamine distribution charges after a months-long investigation, according to a statement from the Tewksbury Police Department.

According to the statement, officers were conducting surveillance on John DeCologero, 49, as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the town when the Tewksbury native was spotted conducting an alleged drug transaction.

Authorities later stopped DeCologero’s car after observing a traffic violation. A subsequent K-9 search revealed 26 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of methamphetamine and several Suboxone strips in the vehicle.

DeCologero is slated to be arraigned in Lowell District Court Thursday for charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute and possession of Suboxone.

