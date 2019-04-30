Tewksbury man killed in Saugus rollover crash

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Saugus on Tuesday that claimed the life of a 47-year-old Tewksbury man.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Main Street about 11 a.m. found the victim trapped inside a severely damaged Ram pickup truck, according to Interim Saugus Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti.

The man, whose name has not been released, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Saugus and state police.

