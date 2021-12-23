TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police officers decided to spread holiday cheer in a unique way this season–by handing out gift cards instead of tickets for minor traffic violations.

Walmart in Tewksbury donated $100 worth of gift cards to the effort and the Tewksbury Police Association contributed $300 to purchase a total of 16 $25 gift cards, which were distributed to officers authorized to give them out while conducting traffic stops for minor violations, according to Tewksbury police.

“We wanted to do something to create positive interactions with people,” said Tewksbury Police Lt. Patrick Connor, who orchestrated the idea. “This was important for us because we’re always dealing with people in a negative light or when they’re having serious issues, or when we have to give them tickets.”

Officers used the effort as a way to talk with drivers about their traffic violations and address safe driving before handing them a gift card instead of a ticket.

“Safe driving is vitally important as we work to prevent tragedies over the holiday season, but we also understand that traffic stops can be stressful for community members, especially if they can’t afford to pay during the holiday season,” said Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

