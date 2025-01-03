TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection with a break-in at a Hallmark shop Monday in Tewksbury.

At around 5:25 a.m., officers responded to Kay’s Hallmark Store at 1900 Main St. for a report of an open door on the property, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

When police arrived, they found that the cash registers has been tampered with and that money was missing, the department said. They also found several ceiling tiles missing near the front of the shop.

Investigators determined a person had entered the building through the roof and crawled through the air vents to the shop, police said.

“This is actually straight from the movies, like everyone is saying it is, like you don’t expect that. You think about someone coming through the front door, break a window, but apparently nope, nothing like that,” said manager Chintan Gandhi.

Officers could not find the suspect, who was captured on surveillance video, police said.

“Climbed our roof, took apart our HVAC unit, climbed through the duct, cut a hole in the duct system, to then climb a beam across the ceiling and then came down and climbed down the wall,” Gandhi said.

Tewksbury police received a report of a suspicious male wearing a red ski mask walking on Shawsheen Road, authorities said. Police believe the person to be the breaking and entering suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373 or to email tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov. They can also report tips anonymously at https://tewksburypolice.com/anonymous-tips/.

“You work so hard all year to get out of the red, and here’s your time for the holiday season, and someone just came in and crashed in on it, so it’s been tough,” Gandhi said.

