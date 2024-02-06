TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Tewksbury Police Department is appealing to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself outside a business on Main Street.

According to police, they received report of lewd activity in a business parking lot at 10 Main St. on Sunday, Jan. 25.

“Through its initial investigation, Tewksbury Police learned that earlier in the day a man had exposed himself to a woman and had made a lewd comment,” the department posted on X, formerly Twitter. “The man then drove away in a white pickup truck. Tewksbury Police searched the parking lot but could not locate the truck or driver involved.”

The vehicle is described as a white, 4-door Ford pickup truck with a yellow plow attached to the front and a gray sander in the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information on this incident, or anyone who believes they recognize the suspect, is asked to call Tewksbury Police at 978-851-7373, or to email tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov. Those who wish to send anonymous tips can do so by visiting: https://tewksburypolice.com/anonymous-tips/.

