TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Methuen is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three Tewksbury police officers during a dispute at a hotel, according to officials.

The Tewksbury Police Department said Patrick Buckley, 36, was arrested after officers were called to a hotel on Andover Street around noon on Saturday, May 13.

According to a news release, police responded for a report of an “unruly customer who was refusing to check out of his room.”

Several officers arrived at the scene and soon located Buckley, who police described as being “enraged, shouting, and refusing to check out or secure his room for another night.”

During the response, the department said Buckley assaulted the officers – spitting on one of them while both spitting and punching another.

The 36 year old also punched a third officer before being taken into custody and later transported to a hospital for evaluation. None of the parties involved suffered serious injuries, according to Tewksbury PD.

Buckley was scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell District Court sometime on Monday. The charges against him include:

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer (3x Counts)

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting Arrest

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)