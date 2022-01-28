TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman are facing drug charges after Tewksbury police say they were caught with fentanyl on Thursday.

During an investigation, officers said they saw two suspicious vehicles conducting what appeared to be a drug deal in the Cracker Barrel parking lot.

They pulled over both Enrique Corona, 33, and Lauren Kierce, 40, and said they found a corner baggy containing a brown powdery substance, believed to be fentanyl, on the floor of one of their cars.

Corona and Kierce were arraigned at Lowell District Court. Corona is facing one count of distribution of a class a substance and Kierce is facing possession with the intent to distribute a class a substance.

