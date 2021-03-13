Tewksbury police arrest armed robbery suspect in motel

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police took a Dracut man into custody in connection to an armed robbery Saturday.

Officers were alerted by Lowell police to be on the lookout for 38-year-old Joseph Kitchen and later found he was staying at the Motel 6 Main Street, according to a release issued by the department.

Through their investigation, police said they found a number of Xanex pills in his possession.

He is due to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday on charges of armed robbery with a firearm and home invasion and drug possession.

