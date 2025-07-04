TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man was arrested in connection with an incident of gunfire outside of a Main Street business Thursday night.

Craig Collins, 38, of Tewksbury, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and disorderly conduct.

Police were called to the location on Main Street at approximately 11 p.m. after receiving report of gunshots.

“Multiple officers responded to the area and determined that an individual fired two gunshots while involved in an argument with other individuals outside of a Main Street business,” Tewksbury police said in a statement. “Officers located two spent shell casings at the scene. There were no reported injuries or property damage.”

Collins was identified as a suspect and he was located at his home in Tewksbury shortly after.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

