Tewksbury police took a 43-year-old Lawrence man into custody Saturday who was wanted for assault to murder and numerous firearms-related charges, police said.

Marcos Huacon was ordered to be held without bail until his arraignment in Lawrence District Court on Monday after he was arrested in the parking lot of the Motel 6 around 6 p.m.

State police troopers assisted in the arrest.

No further details were released.