Tewksbury police arrest suspect in rash of vehicle break-ins

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man has been arrested in connection with a rash of recent vehicle break-ins after items stolen from cars in his neighborhood were found in his house, police say.

Robert J. Gorski, 26, was arrested Wednesday as he left his home on Baystate Road, according to a post on the Tewksbury Police Department’s website.

Gorski, who was arrested without incident, is a suspect in a string of recent car breaks in the neighborhood where he lives and his arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation, according to police. Authorities say several items linked to the recent vehicle break-ins were found inside his house.

Gorksi is scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on a charge of receiving stolen property, subsequent offense.

