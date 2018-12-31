Tewksbury police ask for help finding ‘missing, endangered’ woman

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are turning to the public for help finding a missing 27-year-old woman who was last seen at Tewksbury State Hospital earlier this month.

Yessenia Roman was last seen by Tewksbury State Hospital staffers on Dec. 14.

Police say Roman’s mother believes she may be off her required medication, which would present a danger to her well-being.

Investigators believe she was in Lawrence after leaving the hospital. She was last seen wearing an olive green jacket and black leggings.

She also has connections to Chelsea and Malden.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)