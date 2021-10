Tewksbury police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night.

Stacy Linskey was last seen around 6:30 p.m. She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373.

Missing juvenile: Stacy Linskey, 16, was last seen at approximately 6:30pm on 10/13/21 in #Tewksbury. Stacy is a 5'6" white female with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with any information please contact Tewksbury Police at 978-851-7373. pic.twitter.com/9efLcjrNpZ — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) October 14, 2021

