Tewksbury police asking for public’s help in finding missing woman

Credit: Tewksbury Police Dept.

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help finding a missing woman from Tewksbury.

Carole O’Brien, 85, was last seen near 1624 Main Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

She is described as a 5 foot tall white woman who weighs about 100 pounds and uses a walker.

Police say she may be confused.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 978-851-7373.

 

 

