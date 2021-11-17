TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Tewksbury Police Department has added an adorable member to its force and now they’re looking for the public’s help in naming him.

The police department worked with Monadnock Labradoodles in southern New Hampshire to find the right puppy to be trained to be a comfort dog.

“He is a sweet, confident, calm, quiet, soulful puppy who loves human interaction and has the ability to process through new, potentially ‘scary’ environments,” said Danielle Borozinski, a manager at Monadnock Labradoodles. “He also is the largest of the litter at just over seven pounds, so he will be at least 30 pounds at adulthood, which will be great given his work.”

Once fully trained, the Labradoodle will serve alongside school resource officer Eric Hanley and work to calm and build relationships with students in Tewksbury Public Schools, as well as community events around town.

The police department is looking for the public to help pick the dog’s name by submitting their suggestions online by Nov. 22.

“This newest member of the Tewksbury Police Department will help serve, protect and comfort students here in Tewksbury, so I’m excited to give the students in our community an opportunity to have a little fun while helping us choose a perfect name,” Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan M. Columbus said. “Let’s get creative and work together to welcome this young K-9 who will become both a friend and a resource to our community.”

The initiative to add a comfort dog to the department’s roster is being fully funded by donations from Monadnock Labradoodles LLC, Walmart, Salem Five Bank, Auntie Dog Training Studio, Taught-a-Lot Childcare, and WellPet LLC.

