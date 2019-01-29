Tewksbury police asking for public’s help in search for missing, non-verbal female

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing endangered female.

Emily Medina, 24, was last seen by staff members at the Tewksbury State Hospital (365 East St.) at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to Tewksbury police.

Medina is hearing impaired, non-verbal, and communicates through the use of a tablet, police say.

She currently resides at the Tewksbury State Hospital and was last seen wearing a green jacket with a fur hood, black leggings, and sneakers, according to police.

Police say Medina has family in the New Bedford area but they have had no contact with her since she went missing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373.

MISSING PERSON: Emily Medina, 24 yrs old, walked away from 365 East St on 01/29 at 3:00PM. She is hearing impaired and was wearing a green jacket (fur hood), black leggings & sneakers. She communicates through a tablet. Please call TPD with any information. TPD2. pic.twitter.com/4QL917Fgu7 — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) January 30, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)