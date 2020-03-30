Tewksbury police bring birthday surprise to 2 young kids amid coronavirus outbreak

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - No party, no problem! Despite the coronavirus outbreak, police in Tewksbury on Monday surprised two young brothers with an unforgettable birthday surprise while practicing social distancing.

All of the department’s dayshift officers drove by the home of Jay Jay and Collin with their lights flashing and sirens blaring.

“Officers from our dayshift drove by to wish a couple young residents a happy birthday!” the department wrote on Twitter. “Happy birthday from the TPD!”

Jay Jay is celebrating his sixth birthday today, while Collin turns 4 on Tuesday.

