TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man is facing an open and gross lewdness charge after allegedly exposing himself to a woman in a Tewksbury parking lot on Jan. 25, officials announced Thursday.

Logan Lajeunesse, 24, of Norwich, has been arrested in connection with the incident on Main Street during which police say he exposed himself to a woman and made a lewd comment, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

Lejeunesse has been ordered held pending his arraignment Thursday in Lowell District Court

“I want to thank our detectives who worked this case with dedication and persistence,” Columbus said in a statement. “It was difficult to identify this suspect since he does not live in the area, but our detectives worked hard until they were able to make an identification.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)