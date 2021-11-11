TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are investigating after a brawl involving parents and athletes broke out at a youth hockey game over the weekend.

Officers responding to reports of a fight at the Breakaway Ice Center on Carter Street around 4 p.m. Saturday learned that an altercation broke out among the players at the end of a U18 game between the Boston Junior Rangers and New England Knights, according to Tewksbury police.

As the confrontation escalates, a video shared on social media shows parents storming the ice and trading blows.

At least one player’s face was cut but no serious injuries were reported.

Investigators say they are reviewing statements from the referees along with surveillance footage from the rink and videos posted on social media.

Massachusetts Hockey has suspended the teams for the rest of the season.

“There’s no tolerance for fighting but parent interaction is certainly not acceptable,” league Executive Director Kevin Kavanaugh said. “We have a zero-tolerance policy.”

Massachusetts Hockey said that while the teams should be able to compete next season, the player suspensions could continue next year.

No further details were released.

