TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Tewksbury are looking to identify a person who placed a dead raccoon on the windshield of a person’s car overnight on Wednesday.

The Tewksbury Police Department said it was just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 11, when officers received a call from a woman living on Marshall Street, stating that she had found a dead animal on her car.

“Upon arrival, Tewksbury Police spoke with the resident and saw the dead raccoon, which appeared to have been run over by a car, on the windshield of the car,” a news release from Tewksbury PD stated.

Reviewing surveillance footage from a Ring Camera, authorities soon found images of a person walking up to the residence around 12:30 a.m. with a black plastic bag.

The individual, described as wearing light blue jeans and a black watch cap “with two strings that hang down on the sides,” proceeded to dump the corpse of a racoon onto a vehicle’s windshield before running away.

As authorities continue to investigate, Tewksbury police ask that anyone with information on the incident or suspect contact the department at at 978-640-4385.

