Tewksbury police issue warning after coyote follows hikers, dogs

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are warning residents to be vigilant with their outdoor pets after two hikers said they were followed by a coyote on Tuesday.
Two hikers walking with their dogs on the Pinnacle Trail between Pinnacle and East streets about 8:30 a.m. said they were followed by a coyote, according to a post on the Tewksbury Police Department’s Twitter page.
In response to the incident, Tewksbury police posted a list of tips for residents who come face-to-face with a coyote.
