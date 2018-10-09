Tewksbury police issue warning after coyote follows hikers, dogs

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are warning residents to be vigilant with their outdoor pets after two hikers said they were followed by a coyote on Tuesday.

Two hikers walking with their dogs on the Pinnacle Trail between Pinnacle and East streets about 8:30 a.m. said they were followed by a coyote, according to a post on the Tewksbury Police Department’s Twitter page.

In response to the incident, Tewksbury police posted a list of tips for residents who come face-to-face with a coyote.

Attention #Tewksbury residents: At approx 8:30 AM today, 2 hikers w/dogs were followed by a coyote on the Pinnacle Trail between Pinnacle St and East St. @BillericaAC encourages residents to be vigilant with their outdoor pets and follow these tips: https://t.co/SV5OAuMwBW TPD21 — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) October 9, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)