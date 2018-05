Bradley McGibbon, 30, of Tewksbury, hasn't been seen since Tuesday.

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are asking for help locating a man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Bradley McGibbon, 30, of Tewksbury, was last seen in Lowell at 12 p.m.

He was driving a green 1995 Saturn with a license plate 2TM833.

Anyone with information about McGibbon is urged to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7355.

