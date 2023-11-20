TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Tewksbury are asking for the public’s help as they continue to look for an armed suspect who robbed a convenience store over the weekend.

The Tewksbury Police Department said has been investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday night on Woburn Street. According to the department, it was just after 8:30 p.m. when officers were called to Andy’s Convenience Store for the incident.

Police said during the robbery, a suspect, believed to be a male in his mid-20s, entered the store with a large-capacity firearm and demanded cash and other items from an employee.

WATCH: Surveillance video showing armed robbery at a Tewksbury convenience store on Nov. 19

After the robbery, the suspect then ran across Woburn Street and into a wooded area.

Reviewing surveillance footage, police described the suspect as wearing a black sweatshirt with white stripes/strings, black pants, a navy blue backpack and white and black Nike sneakers with “an orange or red swoosh.”

The suspect was also believed to have shown a Tec9-style firearm with an extended magazine during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call the police department at 978-851-7373 or to email tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.

WATCH: Additional surveillance video showing armed robbery at a Tewksbury convenience store on Nov. 19

