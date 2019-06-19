Tewksbury police looking to identify purse snatching suspects

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are turning to the public for help identifying two people accused of stealing a purse from an unattended shopping cart on Tuesday.

Police released surveillance images Wednesday of a man and woman they say stole a purse from an unattended shopping cart at a local Wal-Mart, took $130 in cash, and tossed the purse into a fenced in area in the parking lot.

They left the area in an older-model, dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7373.

